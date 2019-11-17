 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jazz on my mind: Italian musician played piano while surgeons operated on his brain

17 Nov, 2019 11:27
Jazz on my mind: Italian musician played piano while surgeons operated on his brain
FILE PHOTO © Lino Mirgeler / dpa / Global Look Press / Free-Photos / Pixabay
The doctors in Italy could enjoy some refined jazz tunes at work, when a patient whose brain they were operating on played the piano in real time.

The technique dubbed ‘awake brain surgery’ helps doctors treat brain tumors and epileptic seizures without accidentally damaging the areas responsible for vision, speech or movement. The patients stay conscious during the operation and can respond to questions – which allows the surgeons to know that they are treating the correct part of the brain.

One particular patient of the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, central Italy, did more than just talking, though. A music teacher and jazz lover, he performed several melodies on the piano while having a cancerous tumor removed from his brain.

© AUSL della Romagna / www.auslromagna.it

The head of the clinic’s neurological department, Doctor Luigino Tosatto, said that the complex and “exceptional” surgery was a success. The chosen method was the best option to save the person’s life, at the same time ensuring that he preserves all of his “artistic and musical skills,” he added.

Neurological operations on conscious patients become more popular in various parts of the world. Last year, South African jazz musician Musa Manzini played guitar through his brain surgery. He chose to stay awake in order to preserve and restore his finger movements.

