Bomb attack kills 10 in Syrian city south of Turkish border (VIDEOS)

At least 10 people have been reported killed in a car bombing attack in al-Bab, a city in Syria’s Aleppo governorate that is controlled by the Turkey-backed militias.

The city is located some 30 km South of Turkish border and has remained under Turkish control since late 2016.

يا لطيف لطفك يا رب

12 شهيدا وعدد كبير من الجرحى في إنفجار سيارة مفخخة في #الباب بريف #حلب

الموت السوري الذي لا ينتهي.. pic.twitter.com/X4If2MGiOU — Helweh Nader Faez (@KhalveNF) November 16, 2019

A video purportedly shot in the aftermath of the explosion by an AlJazeera correspondent showed a chaotic scene with multiple small fires and what appears to be a large pool of blood on the ground.

Inhumane and uncivilised PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15. pic.twitter.com/t6yPWGBaoX — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 16, 2019

The Turkish Defense Ministry accused “inhumane and uncivilized” Kurdish YPG militias for the bombing, saying the tactics showed that they were not different from the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). It wouldn’t immediately explain how it attributed the responsibility.

عشرات الشهداء والجرحى في صفوف المدنيين إثر انفجار سيارة مفخخة بالقرب من كراجات مدينة #الباب شرقي #حلبpic.twitter.com/9YOjECP7Oi — عمران الدوماني (@omranaldoumai) November 16, 2019

A bomb attack killed 10 people in the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab near the Turkish border on Saturday, Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said.pic.twitter.com/BLmnmHsjXwhttps://t.co/GthZmuD1Ic — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) November 16, 2019

