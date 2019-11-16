 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bomb attack kills 10 in Syrian city south of Turkish border (VIDEOS)

16 Nov, 2019 10:39
At least 10 people have been reported killed in a car bombing attack in al-Bab, a city in Syria’s Aleppo governorate that is controlled by the Turkey-backed militias.

The city is located some 30 km South of Turkish border and has remained under Turkish control since late 2016.

A video purportedly shot in the aftermath of the explosion by an AlJazeera correspondent showed a chaotic scene with multiple small fires and what appears to be a large pool of blood on the ground.

The Turkish Defense Ministry accused “inhumane and uncivilized” Kurdish YPG militias for the bombing, saying the tactics showed that they were not different from the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). It wouldn’t immediately explain how it attributed the responsibility.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

