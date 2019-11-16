 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashes after engine catches fire during training mission in Goa (PHOTOS)

16 Nov, 2019 07:15
Get short URL
MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashes after engine catches fire during training mission in Goa (PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO An Indian Air Force MIG-29 jet fighter. © Sam Panthaky / AFP
A MiG-29K trainer jet crashed in a field near a church after experiencing an engine fire in India, with both pilots ejecting to safety.

The plane suffered “an engine fire” after taking off from Dabolim air base in Goa, the Navy said. Both pilots ejected, and a search and rescue mission is underway.

The aircraft was carrying an external fuel tank, which was dropped from the plane, causing a fire on the runway. A similar incident happened in June, when an Indian Air Force Jaguar was hit by several birds shortly after takeoff. The pilot then chose to drop two of the external fuel tanks and managed to land the damaged jet.

Also on rt.com Indian Su-30 crashes into field & burns, both pilots survive (VIDEO)

India has lost several military jets this year, including a Su-30 fighter, which crashed during a routine training flight in August.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies