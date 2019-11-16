MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashes after engine catches fire during training mission in Goa (PHOTOS)

A MiG-29K trainer jet crashed in a field near a church after experiencing an engine fire in India, with both pilots ejecting to safety.

The plane suffered “an engine fire” after taking off from Dabolim air base in Goa, the Navy said. Both pilots ejected, and a search and rescue mission is underway.

A @indiannavy aircraft crashed on the #Margao. Both pilots ejecuted safely, Search and rescue operation initiated by navy. #Navy to give more details. pic.twitter.com/HUKvTBCQk8 — Newton Sequeira (@NewtonSTOI) November 16, 2019

The aircraft was carrying an external fuel tank, which was dropped from the plane, causing a fire on the runway. A similar incident happened in June, when an Indian Air Force Jaguar was hit by several birds shortly after takeoff. The pilot then chose to drop two of the external fuel tanks and managed to land the damaged jet.

India has lost several military jets this year, including a Su-30 fighter, which crashed during a routine training flight in August.

