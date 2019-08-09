Indian Su-30 crashes into field & burns, both pilots survive (VIDEO)

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet has crashed during a routine training mission, the IAF said, noting that both pilots ejected before the plane hit the ground and burst into flames.

The incident happened shortly after takeoff from Tezpur air-base at 8:00 pm local time Thursday. Both pilots survived the crash and were rushed to the 155 Base Hospital. Their condition was not made public.

IndianAirForce Su-30 MKI crashed in Assam,northeast of India a while ago, taking the number of aircrafts lost this year to 11.

1. Jaguar 2. Mirage2000 3. Hawk

4. Hawk 5. MiG21 6. Mi-17

7. MiG-21 by Pakistan

8. SU30 by Pakistan

9. HAL Chetak (Navy)

10. An-32

11. Su-30 MKI (2day) pic.twitter.com/tE7QvdMMsZ — Javed Iqbal (@JavedIqbalReal) August 8, 2019

“The plane crashed in an open field, a kilometer ahead of Milanpur hospital. There was no loss of life and property on the ground,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Harshvardhan Pande said in a statement.

Tezpur is located in #Assam on the eastern side of #india, please check the indian news as both PILOTS ARE SAFE citizens rushed the spot where the pilots landed post ejection and provided first aid and water keeping them safe till the SAR arrived

HQ VIDEO pic.twitter.com/o70RAcepYE — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) August 8, 2019

Video from the scene shows the plane burning in the field with fire brigade trying to bring the inferno under control.

IAF's Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Assam's Tezpur; both pilots eject safely https://t.co/G06yC1zByqpic.twitter.com/RKcyHsIdl4 — DNA (@dna) August 8, 2019

The air force has started an investigation into the accident. The latest mishap comes two months after an Antonov An-32 transport plane crashed with 13 people on board.

Assam: Locals rescue one of the two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, whose Su-30 aircraft crashed in Tezpur during a routine training mission, today. The other pilot was also rescued after ejecting safely from the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/xr1lVSUqiA — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

