 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian Su-30 crashes into field & burns, both pilots survive (VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 02:44
Get short URL
Indian Su-30 crashes into field & burns, both pilots survive (VIDEO)
© Facebook / Indian Air Force
An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet has crashed during a routine training mission, the IAF said, noting that both pilots ejected before the plane hit the ground and burst into flames.

The incident happened shortly after takeoff from Tezpur air-base at 8:00 pm local time Thursday. Both pilots survived the crash and were rushed to the 155 Base Hospital. Their condition was not made public.

“The plane crashed in an open field, a kilometer ahead of Milanpur hospital. There was no loss of life and property on the ground,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Harshvardhan Pande said in a statement.

Video from the scene shows the plane burning in the field with fire brigade trying to bring the inferno under control.

The air force has started an investigation into the accident. The latest mishap comes two months after an Antonov An-32 transport plane crashed with 13 people on board.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies