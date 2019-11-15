 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pope Francis says politicians who attack Jews, gypsies & gays remind him of Hitler

15 Nov, 2019 16:24
File photo. © AFP / Vincenzo Pinto
Pope Francis has condemned an apparent resurgence of Nazism by slamming politicians who rage against “Jews, gypsies and people of homosexual orientation.”

During a wide-ranging discussion at the World Congress of the International Association of Penal Law, Pope Francis decried what he saw as a resurgence of Nazism in the modern era.

“It is no coincidence that in these times, emblems and actions typical of Nazism reappear, which, with its persecutions against Jews, gypsies and people of homosexual orientation, represents the negative model par excellence of a culture of waste and hatred,” he said at the internationl conference on criminal law.

“And I must confess to you that when I hear a speech [by] someone responsible for order or for a government, I think of speeches by Hitler in 1934, 1936,” he added, in comments that departed from his prepared address. 

Francis did not name any particular politicians, movements or countries as the targets of his remarks.

The pontiff has been speaking out publicly against intolerance this week, describing the persecution of Jews as "neither human or Christian," when he went off script during his weekly papal audience in Rome.

“In the last century we saw so many brutalities against the Jewish people, and we were all convinced that this was over. But today the habit of persecuting the Jews, brothers and sisters, is here reborn. This is neither human nor Christian.”

