Pope Francis says politicians who attack Jews, gypsies & gays remind him of Hitler

Pope Francis has condemned an apparent resurgence of Nazism by slamming politicians who rage against “Jews, gypsies and people of homosexual orientation.”

During a wide-ranging discussion at the World Congress of the International Association of Penal Law, Pope Francis decried what he saw as a resurgence of Nazism in the modern era.

“It is no coincidence that in these times, emblems and actions typical of Nazism reappear, which, with its persecutions against Jews, gypsies and people of homosexual orientation, represents the negative model par excellence of a culture of waste and hatred,” he said at the internationl conference on criminal law.

“And I must confess to you that when I hear a speech [by] someone responsible for order or for a government, I think of speeches by Hitler in 1934, 1936,” he added, in comments that departed from his prepared address.

Speaking with participants at the World Congress of the International Association of Penal Law, Pope Francis delivers a lengthy and wide-ranging speech.

Francis did not name any particular politicians, movements or countries as the targets of his remarks.

The pontiff has been speaking out publicly against intolerance this week, describing the persecution of Jews as "neither human or Christian," when he went off script during his weekly papal audience in Rome.

“In the last century we saw so many brutalities against the Jewish people, and we were all convinced that this was over. But today the habit of persecuting the Jews, brothers and sisters, is here reborn. This is neither human nor Christian.”

