Ex-pornstar Khalifa quashes pregnancy rumors while moving wedding forward one year

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa has quashed rumors that she is pregnant while simultaneously announcing that she has moved up the date of her wedding by a full year.

The ex-pornstar-cum-online influencer, streamer and commentator has shocked fans (of both her current and former work) by announcing that she has thrust forward the date of her wedding to Swedish chef boyfriend Robert Sandberg by a full twelve months. She took to Twitter to broadcast the update to her 2.9 million followers.

No, I’m not pregnant. I just have to mold our personal life around his career’s timing. https://t.co/CyUjDMom4j — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) November 11, 2019

Khalifa and Sandberg initially got engaged in March this year and set their wedding date for some time in 2021.

I’m the luckiest girl in the world 💍 and I said “JA!” Vi är förlovade! ! #StockholmSyndrome#Trapped🤵🏼👰🏽 pic.twitter.com/TZV54kHUay — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) March 14, 2019

However, amid widespread rumors that Khalifa was pregnant, the former pornstar announced the pair would be plowing ahead and moving the date forward a whole year and will now tie the knot (not like that) in just six months.

The sultry star confirmed that she has already enlisted the help of a wedding planner to help her pull off the almost impossible. Khalifa previously married her high school sweetheart but the pair divorced in 2016.

