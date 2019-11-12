 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-pornstar Khalifa quashes pregnancy rumors while moving wedding forward one year

12 Nov, 2019 13:02
© Instagram / Mia Khalifa
Former adult actress Mia Khalifa has quashed rumors that she is pregnant while simultaneously announcing that she has moved up the date of her wedding by a full year.

The ex-pornstar-cum-online influencer, streamer and commentator has shocked fans (of both her current and former work) by announcing that she has thrust forward the date of her wedding to Swedish chef boyfriend Robert Sandberg by a full twelve months. She took to Twitter to broadcast the update to her 2.9 million followers. 

Khalifa and Sandberg initially got engaged in March this year and set their wedding date for some time in 2021.

However, amid widespread rumors that Khalifa was pregnant, the former pornstar announced the pair would be plowing ahead and moving the date forward a whole year and will now tie the knot (not like that) in just six months.

The sultry star confirmed that she has already enlisted the help of a wedding planner to help her pull off the almost impossible. Khalifa previously married her high school sweetheart but the pair divorced in 2016.

