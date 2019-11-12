 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple casualties in blast near Lebanese embassy as Syrian air defenses engage ‘hostile targets’ in Damascus skies (PHOTOS)

12 Nov, 2019 04:03
©  SANA
At least two people have been killed and six other wounded after a blast rocked the Mazzeh district of Damascus just as the military’s air defense engaged a “hostile target” over the nearby suburb of Daraya, SANA reports.

A suspected missile strike hit a civilian building near the Lebanese Embassy in the western district of the capital that is home to Damascus University and many diplomatic premises late on Monday night. It is not yet clear who is behind the attack.

A number of photos emerged on social media depicting the aftermath of the strike, which appears to have damaged at least one building, which also caught fire.

Some users online speculated that Israel may have carried out the strike as the attack allegedly come from the Lebanese airspace, which had previously been violated by the IAF on numerous occasions to bomb targets inside Syria. Israel neither confirms nor denies “foreign media reports” of its cross border strikes as part of a long-standing information policy.

Reports of the strikes on the Syrian capital came less than an hour after Israel announced it had killed a top commander of Islamic Jihad, an armed group in Gaza. It was not immediately apparent whether the two incidents are related.

