Multiple casualties in blast near Lebanese embassy as Syrian air defenses engage ‘hostile targets’ in Damascus skies (PHOTOS)

At least two people have been killed and six other wounded after a blast rocked the Mazzeh district of Damascus just as the military’s air defense engaged a “hostile target” over the nearby suburb of Daraya, SANA reports.

A suspected missile strike hit a civilian building near the Lebanese Embassy in the western district of the capital that is home to Damascus University and many diplomatic premises late on Monday night. It is not yet clear who is behind the attack.

Residential building got hit following the recent #Israeli airstrike in #Damascuspic.twitter.com/iYRjog15BW — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) November 12, 2019

A number of photos emerged on social media depicting the aftermath of the strike, which appears to have damaged at least one building, which also caught fire.

More photos from suspected Israel air strike in Damascus Syria near Lebanon embassy. Fatalities reported 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/L4bJZNi2uC — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) November 12, 2019

Some users online speculated that Israel may have carried out the strike as the attack allegedly come from the Lebanese airspace, which had previously been violated by the IAF on numerous occasions to bomb targets inside Syria. Israel neither confirms nor denies “foreign media reports” of its cross border strikes as part of a long-standing information policy.

More pictures from Al-Mazza district showing the targeted residential building. pic.twitter.com/aE0L6M1n23 — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) November 12, 2019

Reports of the strikes on the Syrian capital came less than an hour after Israel announced it had killed a top commander of Islamic Jihad, an armed group in Gaza. It was not immediately apparent whether the two incidents are related.

