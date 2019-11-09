 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gaze into the Jovian VORTEX: Stunningly detailed image shows depths of Jupiter’s huge swirling storms

9 Nov, 2019 11:49
© Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Processing by Kevin M. Gill
A NASA space probe orbiting our solar system’s biggest planet has snapped incredibly detailed data of its complex and powerful storms, which a citizen scientist then used to develop a stunning image of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

According to the space agency, citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill used readings captured by the Juno spacecraft to create the striking image. Juno’s on-board imaging technology recorded the data while traveling some 5,300 miles (8,500 kilometers) over the clouds on November 3, 2019.

While the planet, a gas giant, is composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, NASA says that scientists suspect that some of the strange coloring in the storm clouds could come from sulfur or phosphorus gases that originate within Jupiter.

The planet’s turbulent atmosphere boasts some enormous storm systems, including this vortex about 1,200 miles wide and spinning in the region known as the ‘north north north north temperate belt’. Juno’s raw image data is available to the public to download and process into images.

