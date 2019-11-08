 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Russia and Turkey head out to patrol Kurdish areas in northern Syria

8 Nov, 2019 11:16
Get short URL
Screenshot ©  MOD
Screenshot ©  MOD
Moscow and Ankara have been conducting joint patrols in the Kurdish-populated towns of Syria as part of the deal struck between presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month.

The Russian military police and Turkish troops moved out of the town of Qamishli on Friday and turned eastward, covering 100km along the Turkish-Syrian border and visiting several large towns.

The convoy consisted of Russian BTR-80, Typhoon and Tigr (Tiger) armored vehicles, as well as the Turkish Kirpi (Hedgehog) armored personnel carriers.

Russian army helicopters, meanwhile, flew their first patrol near the town of Ayn Issa, which is controlled by the Syrian government army.

Also on rt.com US ‘pullout’ from Syria looking more like permanent occupation with 800 troops reportedly tasked to ‘protect’ oil

The nations struck a deal on joint patrols last month, after Turkey began a campaign against Kurdish forces, which it considers terrorists. Ankara agreed to halt the offensive, while Russia promised to facilitate the retreat of Kurdish fighters from the 30km (20-mile) ‘safe zone’ along its border.

Screenshot ©  MOD

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies