Iran cancels accreditation of UN nuclear inspector after starting uranium enrichment

Iran has stripped accreditation of an inspector of the UN’s nuclear watchdog. The international official reportedly tried to carry “suspicious materials” inside one of the Iranian nuclear sites she was scheduled to inspect.

The female inspector working for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was denied previous permissions to visit Iranian nuclear sites after she was caught trying to enter the Natanz uranium enrichment facility carrying “suspicious materials”, according to Iran’s national atomic agency.

With no access to the sites her mission to monitor Iran’s nuclear program was impossible to carry out, so she left the country on Wednesday, Iranian media said.

According to Reuters, the inspector was briefly detained after being stopped from entering the facility and her travel documents were seized for a period of time.

It was not immediately clear what the inspector was accused of trying to bring inside the Natanz site, though the Iranians said she was “scanned” and that a “security control machine” sounded the alarm.

The incident apparently happened last week, days before Iran announced its latest step in rolling back commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran said it will now be enriching uranium to 5 percent at its Fordow nuclear facility. The move is the latest in a series taken by Iran this year in response to US abandoning the deal in 2018.

