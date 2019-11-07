‘At least we know the button works’: Dutch Twitter responds with memes after false hijacking alarm at Schiphol airport
Schiphol airport was the scene of a massive police operation on Wednesday evening, as an Air Europa plane on the tarmac signalled a hijacking attempt. Heavily armed police descended on the aircraft, and successfully evacuated its passengers and crew. Moments later, the airline announced a false alarm. The captain had triggered the alert by accident, and in Air Europa’s own words, “nothing has happened.”
“In any case,” one commenter wrote, “at least we know the button works.”
Ach, weten we in elk geval dat de knop werkt #Schiphol#kaping#goedenavondpic.twitter.com/2Kul2LTAfu— marieke bulthuis (@mariekebulthuis) November 6, 2019
Oeps.... #Schipholpic.twitter.com/g6BmrBLIc4— Bianca (@Bianca251270) November 6, 2019
We can now go live to #Schiphol airport... pic.twitter.com/c1vkoh6CMM— Gordon Darroch (@GordonDarroch) November 6, 2019
Air Europa is a Spanish company, and one poster compared the twitchy pilot to Manuel, the incompetent waiter from the BBC’s iconic ‘Fawlty Towers.’
This is your captain speaking.... #kaping#Schipholpic.twitter.com/sc4LQ0hyQj— Niels Vink (@cwvink) November 6, 2019
Another meme-poster suggested that the flight crew may have been partaking a little too heavily in some of the recreational drugs that draw hordes of bleary-eyed tourists to Amsterdam’s famous coffee shops.
“Naughty boys in the cockpit,” the commenter wrote.
Ondeugende boys in die cockpit #Schipholpic.twitter.com/APiYEnXKWP— K82 (@kpwlin) November 6, 2019
As the police operation wound down, Air Europa announced the flight’s departure to Madrid around two hours after the incident was first reported. With Twitter moving from anxiety to laughter, the red-faced pilot presumably took off without incident.
