‘Nothing has happened’: Airline says Amsterdam Schiphol airport ‘hijacking’ scare triggered by mistake
False alarm: Passengers evacuated by military police after plane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport ‘activates hijacking alert’

6 Nov, 2019 19:39
False alarm: Passengers evacuated by military police after plane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport ‘activates hijacking alert’
FILE PHOTO: An Air Europa Airbus A330 © Wikipedia
The captain of an airplane at the center of a massive police operation at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport activated a hijacking alert during boarding. The airline acknowledged false alarm after police evacuated all the passengers.

Dutch gendarmerie announced they were responding to a “suspicious situation” on board a parked aircraft on Wednesday evening. According to NOS news, the plane’s captain had signalled by code that a hijacking attempt was underway, as passengers boarded.

Military police have said that all passengers have been evacuated.

Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing.

Minutes after the evacuation, Air Europa announced that the hijacking alert was “triggered by mistake.” Apologizing for the false alarm, the airline stated that “nothing has happened” and added that the flight will depart as planned “soon.”

Heavily armed officers with the Special Interventions Service have earlier descended on the grounded airplane, and trauma helicopters and ambulances have arrived at the airport.

The aircraft is said to be an Air Europa Airbus A330, scheduled to fly to Madrid.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

