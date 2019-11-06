Dozens killed & injured in attack on Canadian gold miner convoy in Burkina Faso

A convoy of buses carrying employees and contractors of a Canadian gold mining firm and its military escort fell victim to an armed ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, leaving upwards of 37 dead and 60 injured, some reports say.

The SEMAFO convoy was attacked by unidentified gunmen some 40km from one of its mines in the Est region despite an escort by local security forces. The total number of casualties is not yet known, and an official statement from the company only mentions “several fatalities and injuries.”

“Bongou mine site remains secured and our operations are not affected. We are actively working with all levels of authorities to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our employees, contractors and suppliers,” the company said in a statement.

A SEMAFO convoy was attacked in August 2018 not far from the same mine.

