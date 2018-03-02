We're under attack, stay where you are' - French embassy in Burkina Faso warns public (PHOTOS)

An explosion and gunfire at the army headquarters in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou has been described as a terrorist attack by the French ambassador. The army HQ is located close to his country's embassy.

Masked gunmen with backpacks attacked guards at the entrance to the army HQ on Friday following the initial explosion, according to a Reuters eyewitness. It’s not yet clear what caused the blast, who is behind the attack, or if there have been any injuries.

However, France’s ambassador to Africa’s Sahel region, Jean-Marc Châtaigner, called the explosion a “terrorist attack” on Twitter and told people to avoid the downtown area. "Terrorist attack this morning in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso: solidarity with colleagues and Burkinabe friends," Jean-Marc Châtaigner wrote.

The French embassy in Burkina Faso took to Facebook to warn locals of the ongoing attack and advised them to remain where they are. “Attack under way at the French Embassy and the French Institute. Stay confined where you are,” read the statement.

Live footage from the scene on Friday showed black smoke billowing from a burning building near embassies, while gunfire rang out in the background. The area of the explosion is surrounded by government buildings and embassies.

The US embassy has advised people to “seek secure shelter” amid reports of gunfire in the downtown area.

@Usembassyouaga has received reports of gunfire in downtown Ouagadougou. Avoid the area of downtown Ouagadougou. Seek secure shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Check back here for more updates from the embassy #Lwili — USEmbassyOuaga (@Usembassyouaga) March 2, 2018

Images shared on social media from the scene showed the remnants of an apparent explosion. Broken glass from dozens of smashed windows in an apartment block can be seen scattered on the street and on parked cars, while heavy black smoke fills the sky above.