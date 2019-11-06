 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Nothing has happened’: Airline says Amsterdam Schiphol airport ‘hijacking’ scare triggered by mistake
HomeWorld News

Amsterdam airport Schiphol on partial lockdown as military police investigate 'suspicious situation' on plane

6 Nov, 2019 19:23
Get short URL
Amsterdam airport Schiphol on partial lockdown as military police investigate 'suspicious situation' on plane
Schiphol Airport © Flickr / -JvL-
Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has been partially locked down, as armed police converge on a parked airplane. An entire section of departure gates has been reportedly sealed off.

Dutch gendarmerie announced on Wednesday evening that they were investigating a “suspicious situation” aboard a plane at the Netherlands’ main airport. As armed officers descended on the plane, the airport’s ‘D’ departure gates were cordoned off with police tape and travelers left stranded.

Photos shared on social media supposedly show the departure area completely empty and closed behind police tape.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies