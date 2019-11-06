Amsterdam airport Schiphol on partial lockdown as military police investigate 'suspicious situation' on plane

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has been partially locked down, as armed police converge on a parked airplane. An entire section of departure gates has been reportedly sealed off.

Dutch gendarmerie announced on Wednesday evening that they were investigating a “suspicious situation” aboard a plane at the Netherlands’ main airport. As armed officers descended on the plane, the airport’s ‘D’ departure gates were cordoned off with police tape and travelers left stranded.

Photos shared on social media supposedly show the departure area completely empty and closed behind police tape.

#BREAKING Three knifeman trying to hijack a plane at #Schiphol airport: Dutch media pic.twitter.com/QnpVulklFy — Guy Elster (@guyelster) November 6, 2019

#BREAKING: Police on Schiphol Airport are investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ on board of an airplane; special units are on the scene pic.twitter.com/pSNBI7vezu — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 6, 2019

