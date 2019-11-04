13 injured after driver PLOWS bus into crowd & then attempts to flee with KNIFE in Istanbul (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2019 07:22
© Ruptly
Turkish police have detained a man accused of ramming his bus into a crowded bus stop in Istanbul and then attacking those who tried to stop him from fleeing the scene, injuring 13 people.

According to reports, three Iranian nationals and two children were among those hurt. The 33-year-old suspect also stabbed a man who attempted to prevent him from running away.

Video taken in the aftermath of the attack shows emergency workers and police at the cordoned-off bus stop. Several people are sitting on the pavement, although it’s unclear if they were among those who were injured.

Police are still trying to establish a motive for the terrifying incident.

