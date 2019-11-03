 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Queen of the Skies: El Al draws tribute in the air as iconic 747s used in Israel’s Operation Solomon retire (IMAGE)

3 Nov, 2019 16:20
Get short URL
Queen of the Skies: El Al draws tribute in the air as iconic 747s used in Israel’s Operation Solomon retire (IMAGE)
File photo © JACK GUEZ / AFP
Israeli airline El Al laid on a fitting tribute Sunday to mark the end of its use of the huge Boeing 747 aircraft dubbed ‘queen of the skies’ by aviation fans, with the pilots tracing an enormous plane in the skies.

The impressively-detailed pattern was traced out as the aircraft headed from Rome to Tel Aviv on its last flight for El Al.

Screenshot © FlightRadar24.com

The aircraft, which is being retired by airlines around the world, holds a particularly special place in the history of El Al. The airline used the planes as a key element of Operation Solomon – a covert military operation which airlifted 14,500 Ethiopian Jews out of Addis Ababa and brought them to Israel in May 1990. Thirty-five flights made the journey over a 36-hour period. 

One of the El Al flights even set a single-flight passenger load record, carrying 1,122 passengers. Israel undertook the sudden mass transit out of concerns for the safety of Ethiopian Jews amid political instability in the country.

The 747 is being replaced by newer and more efficient models such as the Boeing 787 or Airbus A380, though they don’t have the same passenger capacity.

Also on rt.com SMALL FOX stops GIANT AIRLINER after dashing across runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies