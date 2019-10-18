SMALL FOX stops GIANT AIRLINER after dashing across runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (VIDEO)

A Boeing 747 preparing for takeoff from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport was momentarily delayed by a fearless fox crossing the runway. A video of the incident has prompted some colorful commentary on social media.

An unidentified passenger filming from the window of a plane captured the moment that the fox trotted in front of the huge airliner. Apparently unconcerned by the massive flying behemoth, the animal walks across the runway, reaching a patch of grass on the other side. Luckily for the animal, the 747 appears to have already stopped as it waited for its turn to take off.

Some social media users expressed gratitude for the airliner’s careful pilots, while others joked that the fox had flown into Moscow and was now enjoying some caviar. A more serious comment suggested that it was unusual for animals to be in such an area, and that there might be something wrong with the fox.

