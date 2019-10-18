 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
SMALL FOX stops GIANT AIRLINER after dashing across runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (VIDEO)

18 Oct, 2019 09:55
FILE PHOTO: Aircraft are seen on a runway at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015 © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Boeing 747 preparing for takeoff from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport was momentarily delayed by a fearless fox crossing the runway. A video of the incident has prompted some colorful commentary on social media.

An unidentified passenger filming from the window of a plane captured the moment that the fox trotted in front of the huge airliner. Apparently unconcerned by the massive flying behemoth, the animal walks across the runway, reaching a patch of grass on the other side. Luckily for the animal, the 747 appears to have already stopped as it waited for its turn to take off.

Some social media users expressed gratitude for the airliner’s careful pilots, while others joked that the fox had flown into Moscow and was now enjoying some caviar. A more serious comment suggested that it was unusual for animals to be in such an area, and that there might be something wrong with the fox.

