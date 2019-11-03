 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Cosmic disaster: Massive fire ravages astronomy center in Turkish capital (VIDEO)

3 Nov, 2019 14:40
Get short URL
Cosmic disaster: Massive fire ravages astronomy center in Turkish capital (VIDEO)
© YouTube / Filiz Karaagac; © Facebook / Ali Kuşçu Gökbilim Merkezi
The popular Ali Kuscu Astronomy Center in the Turkish capital, Ankara, was hit by a massive blaze on Sunday, with videos from witnesses showing its iconic tower with a saucer-shaped tip completely burnt out.

The column of thick white smoke, emerging from the site of the disaster in the city’s Mamak district, was seen from kilometers away.

Firefighters, who rushed to the scene, now say that the blaze is under control. There have so far been no reports of deaths or injuries. The reasons for the fire are yet unknown.

The Ali Kuscu Astronomy Center is a science and entertainment hub visited by thousands of guests, including many schoolchildren of various ages. It hosts a planetarium, 10D and VR simulation rooms, as well as a lot of space-related exhibits.

© Facebook / Ali Kuşçu Gökbilim Merkezi

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies