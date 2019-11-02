 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Cop car TORCHED as officers & lawyers clash outside Delhi court (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

2 Nov, 2019 12:33
Get short URL
Cop car TORCHED as officers & lawyers clash outside Delhi court (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
File photo © REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Violent clashes erupted between police and lawyers outside Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Saturday after an officer and a lawyer reportedly became embroiled in a parking dispute which seriously escalated.

The officer allegedly fired his service weapon during the argument, according to the Times of India, and several lawyers retaliated by setting a police car on fire and demanding the officer’s immediate arrest. 

According to the chairman of Delhi’s Bar Council, one lawyer has been critically injured. KC Mittal said the council condemns the unprovoked attack on lawyers by police, and called for the officers involved to be dismissed and prosecuted. “We stand with Delhi lawyers,” he added.

News agency ANI says that lawyers attacked one of their journalists as they attempted to cover the ongoing scuffles, and that some reporters’ phones were being snatched to try and prevent them from recording at the scene.

Additional forces have reportedly been deployed to bring the situation under control.

Also on rt.com PANIC reported at New Delhi airport after bomb unit retrieves suspicious bag possibly containing explosives

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies