Cop car TORCHED as officers & lawyers clash outside Delhi court (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Violent clashes erupted between police and lawyers outside Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Saturday after an officer and a lawyer reportedly became embroiled in a parking dispute which seriously escalated.

The officer allegedly fired his service weapon during the argument, according to the Times of India, and several lawyers retaliated by setting a police car on fire and demanding the officer’s immediate arrest.

Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court, incident of firing has also been reported. One lawyer injured and admitted to hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nsKLaZQRmv — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Vehicles were torched on by Lawyers at Tis Hazari court premises. @DelhiPolicepic.twitter.com/4j3TpReJK5 — Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) November 2, 2019

According to the chairman of Delhi’s Bar Council, one lawyer has been critically injured. KC Mittal said the council condemns the unprovoked attack on lawyers by police, and called for the officers involved to be dismissed and prosecuted. “We stand with Delhi lawyers,” he added.

News agency ANI says that lawyers attacked one of their journalists as they attempted to cover the ongoing scuffles, and that some reporters’ phones were being snatched to try and prevent them from recording at the scene.

Additional forces have reportedly been deployed to bring the situation under control.

