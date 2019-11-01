 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PANIC reported at New Delhi airport after bomb unit retrieves suspicious bag possibly containing explosives

1 Nov, 2019 08:23
Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. © Global Look Press / ZumaPress / Nicolas Economou
Witnesses say passengers were stopped from leaving the terminal as police were dispatched to handle a mysterious bag left at New Delhi airport. Initial reports say it may contain an explosive compound used to make bombs.

A suspicious black bag was found abandoned in the arrivals hall around 1am local time on Friday. A bomb squad with a sniffer dog was immediately called in to investigate.

The bag was then removed from the site and placed into a cooling pit.

Deputy Commissioner of Airport Police Sanjay Bhatia said that the bag has not been opened yet and “it seems like there are some wire inside.” He did not comment further on the contents.

Official sources quoted by Indian media reported that initial tests showed the bag may contain explosive compound RDX, which is often used to make homemade bombs, but further tests are required to confirm this.

Times of India reporter Raj Shekhar Jha said the suspicious bag did not come from any flight. He also tweeted that the initial check by the bomb squad triggered a “positive signal” for explosives.

The discovery sparked confusion and panic at the airport, as passengers were not allowed to leave the terminal for several hours. Roads outside the building were blocked, and police beefed up security. 

