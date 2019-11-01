WATCH Russia & Turkey begin joint military patrols in northeastern Syria

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2019 14:21
Screenshot from the video © Ruptly
Screenshot from the video © Ruptly
Russian military police and Turkish border troops have started patrolling the areas along Syria-Turkey border. The patrols came as a part of a deal reached earlier this month by the presidents of the two countries.

The mission began in the vicinity of al-Darbasiyah on Friday.

Screenshot from the video © Ruptly

Footage from the scene shows a massive convoy of military vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and mine-resistant trucks – from both Russia and Turkey – driving through the Syrian countryside.

Russia has deployed its military police for the job, while Turkey has apparently sent in border guards.

Screenshot from the video © Ruptly

The deployment was agreed during a meeting between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on October 22. The goal of the joint patrols is to maintain security within a ‘safe zone’ along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Screenshot from the video © Ruptly

Creation of the ‘safe zone’ was the stated goal of a Turkish mission in northeastern Syria, dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring,’ which kicked off early this month. The campaign targeted Kurdish-led militias, considered to be “terrorists” by Ankara, who were in control of this part of Syria.

