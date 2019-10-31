Iraqi PM to resign as violent protests grip the country

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi is set to resign amid growing nationwide anti-government protests, Al-Sumaria television has reported.

Up to 250 people have already been killed in the ongoing protests, with demonstrators accusing security forces of violence and heavy-handedness.

In a televised address, President Barham Salih said the PM had "agreed" to submit his resignation — but said he would only resign if a replacement was decided upon to avoid creating a "constitutional vacuum."

Also on rt.com As PM Hariri resigns and Lebanon faces a power vacuum, maybe it is time to reassess relations with the US

Salih also vowed Monday to deliver an early election in response to the growing protests after a new electoral law has passed.

Protesters are demanding an overhaul of the country's political system which was implemented following the 2003 US invasion.

Abdul Mahdi's agreement to step down comes as Lebanese PM Saad al-Hariri tendered his own resignation earlier this week following large scale anti-government protests over corruption and economic turmoil.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW