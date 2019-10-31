 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli Boeing ‘Air Force One’ MALFUNCTIONS during test flight

31 Oct, 2019 11:56
File photo © REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israel’s ‘Air Force One’ has encountered a serious malfunction in its braking system during its first test flight ahead of a planned Sunday take-off.

A state of emergency was declared and first responders were dispatched to the stricken aircraft as it remained on the runway. Thankfully, there were no injuries among those on board, nor any damage to the plane. 

The Boeing 767-300ER airliner is due to be used by both the country’s prime minister and president on their foreign visits, and the state-of-the-art jet is estimated to cost at least NIS 600 million ($170 million), boasting sophisticated encrypted communications systems.

According to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), once operational, the jet is capable of flying non-stop to China, Japan, the US or Brazil.

The news comes as manufacturer Boeing was forced to ground at least 50 planes worldwide after cracks were discovered on the wings of some of its 737-NG aircraft, prompting major safety checks.

