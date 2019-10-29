 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9-year-old kung fu master conquers Chinese social media with her flexibility skills (VIDEO)

29 Oct, 2019 19:47
© Ruptly
A nine-year-old kung fu prodigy, Wang Xin, has gone viral across Chinese social media, and this footage of her impressive skills shows quite clearly why.

Xin demonstrated her expertise and artistry at her home in the city of Linyi in Shandong Province, China, on Monday.

RT’s video agency Ruptly’s video shows the martial arts whiz kid performing the splits, cartwheels and multiple backflips with ease. She then shows off a mind-boggling level of flexibility, wrapping her legs behind her head and putting her foot in her mouth, before proceeding to stand up, all while retaining complete balance.

Xin was also captured honing her skills with a guandao – a type of Chinese, halberd-like weapon used in some types of martial arts.

“Wang Xin began to practice basic skills at the age of three. She is nine years-old now. Right now, she is practicing very well,” her father, Wang Benguo, said.

Xin is not the only member of the family to take to martial arts.

“In addition to Wang Xin’s practice, my other children also practice. The eldest son, the second daughter, the third daughter and the fourth daughter all practice," he boasted.

