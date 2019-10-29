9-year-old kung fu master conquers Chinese social media with her flexibility skills (VIDEO)

A nine-year-old kung fu prodigy, Wang Xin, has gone viral across Chinese social media, and this footage of her impressive skills shows quite clearly why.

Xin demonstrated her expertise and artistry at her home in the city of Linyi in Shandong Province, China, on Monday.

RT’s video agency Ruptly’s video shows the martial arts whiz kid performing the splits, cartwheels and multiple backflips with ease. She then shows off a mind-boggling level of flexibility, wrapping her legs behind her head and putting her foot in her mouth, before proceeding to stand up, all while retaining complete balance.

Xin was also captured honing her skills with a guandao – a type of Chinese, halberd-like weapon used in some types of martial arts.

“Wang Xin began to practice basic skills at the age of three. She is nine years-old now. Right now, she is practicing very well,” her father, Wang Benguo, said.

Xin is not the only member of the family to take to martial arts.

“In addition to Wang Xin’s practice, my other children also practice. The eldest son, the second daughter, the third daughter and the fourth daughter all practice," he boasted.

