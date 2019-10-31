Hotel collapses, multiple houses damaged after yet another strong quake hits Philippines (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A high-rise hotel and a number of other structures were nearly destroyed in the Philippines after the island nation saw its second major earthquake this week, registering 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Several cities across Mindanao were hit by the tremors Friday morning, which knocked out power for thousands in the affected area. No casualties or injuries have yet been reported.



In photos circulating online, a hotel in Kidapawan City known as ‘Eva’s’ appears to have been almost completely demolished in the seism, with serious damage done to the building’s facade

Emergency responders continued to pour into Kidapawan City to deal with the aftermath of the quake. According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, over 4,000 people in the region hit were still in evacuation centers following a 6.6 magnitude quake in nearby Davao City on Tuesday morning, which left at least seven dead.

Patuloy ang pagdating ng emergency responders sa Kidapawan City kung saan halos gumuho ang isang hotel dahil sa magnitude 6.5 na lindol. | Kuha ni Johnny Tamboong #MindanaoQuakepic.twitter.com/gzSeOkv3am — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 31, 2019

Unfortunately, Davao was not spared Thursday’s jolt either. Residents at one large condo building with significant damage could be seen climbing from the debris in photos on social media.

A woman exits through the window of her condominium unit in Davao City after a strong quake rocked Mindanao on Thursday morning. | Photos by Cardio Ped Don #MindanaoQuakepic.twitter.com/K0C8XmvTOE — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) October 31, 2019

Parts of another building in Davao collapsed as well, leaving a taxi crushed under the rubble.

PANOORIN: Isang taxi ang nabagsakan ng pader matapos ang malakas na lindol na naramdaman sa Davao City Huwebes ng umaga | via Berchan Louie Angchay #MindanaoQuakepic.twitter.com/6YynwDwNAh — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 31, 2019

Structures in nearby Digos, about 33 miles north of Kidapawan, also appear to have sustained serious damage, some beginning to collapse in on themselves.

LOOK: Buildings in Rizal Avenue, Digos City were damaged after magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked parts of Mindanao on Thursday, October 31. | Photos by Ricoy Arellano Bajenting pic.twitter.com/Yn26KoDaVM — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 31, 2019

