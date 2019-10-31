 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hotel collapses, multiple houses damaged after yet another strong quake hits Philippines (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

31 Oct, 2019 05:08
A damaged hotel building after an earthquake in Kidapawan City, Philippines, October 31, 2019. ©  AFP / Edwin Badilles
A high-rise hotel and a number of other structures were nearly destroyed in the Philippines after the island nation saw its second major earthquake this week, registering 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Several cities across Mindanao were hit by the tremors Friday morning, which knocked out power for thousands in the affected area. No casualties or injuries have yet been reported.

In photos circulating online, a hotel in Kidapawan City known as ‘Eva’s’ appears to have been almost completely demolished in the seism, with serious damage done to the building’s facade

Emergency responders continued to pour into Kidapawan City to deal with the aftermath of the quake. According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, over 4,000 people in the region hit were still in evacuation centers following a 6.6 magnitude quake in nearby Davao City on Tuesday morning, which left at least seven dead.

Unfortunately, Davao was not spared Thursday’s jolt either. Residents at one large condo building with significant damage could be seen climbing from the debris in photos on social media.

Parts of another building in Davao collapsed as well, leaving a taxi crushed under the rubble.

Structures in nearby Digos, about 33 miles north of Kidapawan, also appear to have sustained serious damage, some beginning to collapse in on themselves.

