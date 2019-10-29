6.6 quake, multiple aftershocks wreak havoc & cause panic in Mindanao, Philippines (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The Philippines was hit by a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake, rocking the country’s second biggest island of Mindanao and forcing residents to flee large buildings while inspectors assess the damage.

The tremors were felt near the city of Davao early on Tuesday morning, registering 6.6 on the Richter scale, according to the US Geological Survey. No casualties have yet been reported, but a number of buildings, including some schools, were temporarily closed to the public.

WATCH | Several CCTV footages show the moment the magnitude 6.4 #earthquake shakes the Department of Agriculture regional office in Davao City on Tuesday morning. | via @Chepalicte1 / Video courtesy of Ronell Tangonan of DA-11 pic.twitter.com/tIUXrAxdeA — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 29, 2019

Several residents of Mindanao, as well as CCTV cameras, captured the frightening quake on video.

🙏🙏🙏 keep safe and praying for God’s protection to all out there in mindanao na nakaramdam ng lindol https://t.co/9W6cRTnuMW — Belle Hanzberj (@LyanneBelleBlu) October 29, 2019

In a statement issued after the earthquake, the government said it was “closely monitoring the situation in Mindanao,” asking citizens to “remain calm but vigilant,” but “to refrain from spreading disinformation that may cause undue alarm, panic and stress to many people.”

LOOK | The 6.4 magnitude #earthquake that struck some areas of Mindanao Tuesday damaged portions of the Bureau of Internal Revenue building in Kidapawan City. | via Noel Punzalan/Photos courtesy of BIR Kidapawan pic.twitter.com/nOShw9U1aB — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 29, 2019

The aftermath of the quake was also caught on film, with one clip showing a massive crack in the facade of a skyscraper in downtown Davao.

A huge crack can be seen on the walls of Felcris Centrale in Davao City during this morning's earthquake.



Source: LyonHeart Jimenez Gucor#MindanaoDailyMirror#MDM#EarthquakePH#Lindolpic.twitter.com/etxQdR6Yli — Mindanao Daily Mirror (@MindanaoMirror) October 29, 2019

Another video shows residents being evacuated from the Saint Elizabeth Hospital in nearby General Santos City, which also felt the quake.

Patients of the Saint Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City have also evacuated the building after the quake. | via @JayDayupay#MindanaoQuake#LindolPHpic.twitter.com/m9sEvlR523 — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) October 29, 2019

Tuesday’s incident comes on the heels of a lethal quake that struck nearby just two weeks ago, leaving six dead and over 100 injured. The Philippines is located within the Pacfic Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” an area of intense seismic activity highly prone to earthquakes.

Patients in a government-run hospital in Davao City were transferred temporarily outside the hospital. | via Che Palicte/Photos courtesy of Christian Serrano pic.twitter.com/GQEdxa2bSX — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 29, 2019

