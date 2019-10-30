 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Artist erects bronze statue to honor Germany’s drug dealers in response to PEGIDA protest (PHOTOS)

30 Oct, 2019 11:25
Get short URL
Artist erects bronze statue to honor Germany’s drug dealers in response to PEGIDA protest (PHOTOS)
File photo: © Paul Zinken / dpa / Global Look Press
A French-American artist has raised eyebrows across Germany after a three-meter bronze statue which immortalizes drug dealers appeared in a Berlin park.

Artist Scott Holmquist set up his “Last Hero” sculpture on Sunday in Görlitzer Park in Kreuzberg. Known nationwide as the “drug park,” the memorial stood for 24 hours, as agreed with the city.

Holmquist, who produces expressions of “complete depravity” according to his Twitter bio, said the piece was designed to reflect “solidarity and human rights for all - including for dealers.”

“It's about how the reactions to park drug dealers crystallize fears, temptations, and desires, and at the same time shift the boundaries of control and solidarity,” Holmquist told B.Z.

The art installation was reportedly a response to a demonstration held by the far-right group PEGIDA in Munich three weeks ago, in which the extremists were protected by a police escort as they occupied the park for 24 hours.

“Where the rule of law surrenders, it deals unashamedly,” the anti-immigration Pegida supporters chanted. 

It is not the first time the artist has created works immortalizing drug dealers; he produced a similar installation in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Museum.

Also on rt.com ‘The Statue of Zlatan’: Half-naked bronze effigy of Ibrahimovic unveiled in Sweden

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies