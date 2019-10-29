Posh country life: Elderly couple from Ukraine used VINTAGE LOUIS VUITTON trunk to STORE CORN, not knowing it was worth a fortune
Aleksandr and Aleksandra Sokhranych from the tiny village of Mokhnach had no idea they were in possession of a historical artifact. They treated the trunk, which was branded with the letters “LV” on its sides, as just a handy item that was good for keeping their grain dry.
It went on like this for decades, until one of their relatives, who knew a thing or two about the posh lifestyle, enlightened the couple. To their credit, Aleksandr and Aleksandra didn’t even try to sell the trunk, but passed it on to a local ethnographic museum for safekeeping.
Museum Director Maksim Bulakh told RT’s Ruptly video agency that he had checked the trunk’s authenticity at a Louis Vuitton boutique in Kiev. He learned that it was likely produced in early 1880s and cost at least $11,000. This would have been a huge sum for the two pensioners, but the artifact could actually fetch a lot more at auction, considering that it may have a pretty exciting history behind it. Some Louis Vuitton trunks have previously been sold by auctioneers for more than $100,000.
Bulakh believes that the item may have originated on board a Russian imperial train, which derailed in the area in 1888. Some 30 people were killed in the crash, while Tsar Alexander III was said to have supported the roof of a carriage on his shoulders to allow his family escape. The local peasants, including the ancestors of the Sokhranychs, helped with the rescue effort and were gifted the passengers’ belongings as a token of gratitude.Also on rt.com Grimy painting found in French kitchen fetches $26.6 million to set record for medieval art
However, this is just one possible scenarios. The trunk could also have been brought home as a trophy by a Soviet Army soldier, who liberated Europe from the Nazis during the World War II. It’s also possible that it belonged to a rich citizen of the Russian Empire, who somehow parted with it during his travels, Bulakh said.
Meanwhile, Aleksandr and Aleksandra have replaced the Louis Vuitton trunk with a large stainless steel pot, which also does the job, so their chickens have nothing to worry about.
