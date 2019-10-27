Scorched earth: VIDEO shows aftermath of claimed US raid against ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

A building completely reduced to rubble and burnt soil were captured in footage from the site of a claimed US attack on the compound of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

Earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump made a rare weekend address from the White House, saying that “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead” and thus confirming numerous media reports which had been circulating since morning. The terrorist leader died “whimpering and crying and screaming” as the US special forces, planes, helicopters and drones were sent after him “in a daring nighttime raid,” the president said.

RT’s Ruptly video agency has published footage from the site where the operation against Islamic State supposedly took place. There were no buildings left intact in the footage as they were basically turned into piles of bricks.The cameraman also filmed a minivan that was completely riddled with bullets.

Trump said US planes were flying low and fast to get to the location. However, Russia’s Defense Ministry has questioned Washington’s claims of eliminating al-Baghdadi, saying that it didn’t register any American aerial missions in Syria’s Idlib province where the raid is said to have taken place.

Also on rt.com ‘He died like a dog, like a coward!’ Trump describes GRAPHIC death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!