 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Toddler PLUNGES into manhole after cover swings out from under his feet (VIDEO)

25 Oct, 2019 14:00
Get short URL
Toddler PLUNGES into manhole after cover swings out from under his feet (VIDEO)
File photo © Image Broker via Global Look Press
A young child suffered a terrifying plunge into a manhole while out walking with his mother in St Petersburg, Russia. Luckily, the parent jumped into action to mount a swift rescue operation and save the child.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the youngster happily tottering on a path as his mother watches, pushing a pram alongside, when the manhole cover suddenly flips out from under his feet, dropping him into the darkness below.

The horrified mother doesn’t waste a moment in leaping towards the manhole and tearing the covering completely away, throwing herself flat onto the ground to reach the child through the opening. 

Some onlookers rushed over to help, and luckily the mother was able to pull the child out safely. It’s not clear if he suffered harm in the incident, though he appears to have escaped serious injury.

The incredible footage was shared online initially as having happened in Tatarstan; after local police investigated the matter, it was determined that it had occurred in the northwestern Russian city, according to reports.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Buenos Aires commuters stage frantic rescue after woman KNOCKED onto metro tracks (VIDEO)

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies