WATCH: Buenos Aires commuters stage frantic rescue after woman KNOCKED onto metro tracks (VIDEO)

Commuters at a metro station in Buenos Aires, Argentina looked on in horror as a man fainted on the platform and knocked a woman right down into the path of an oncoming train.

CCTV footage from Pueyrredon station shows an approaching metro train bearing down on the prone woman as commuters gathered around realise the danger and frantically signal to the driver to jump on the brakes. The woman appears unconscious and doesn’t seem to react at all to her terrible predicament.

Incredibly, the driver manages to bring the train to a halt in the nick of time, with mere feet to spare.

#BuenosAires commuters save a woman after she was knocked onto subway tracks by fainted man pic.twitter.com/a4z4vdCdZC — RT (@RT_com) October 18, 2019

As the train is drawn to a halt, some of those watching from the platform jump down to assist the dazed woman and pull her up off the track. Both she and the man who fainted on the platform, knocking her over, were given medical treatment at the station.

Also on rt.com Man enters LION enclosure at New Delhi zoo to taunt and tease wildcat (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!