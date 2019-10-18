 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Buenos Aires commuters stage frantic rescue after woman KNOCKED onto metro tracks (VIDEO)

18 Oct, 2019 10:25
Screenshot from the video ©  Ruptly / Mandatory Credit: Police of the City of Buenos Aires
Commuters at a metro station in Buenos Aires, Argentina looked on in horror as a man fainted on the platform and knocked a woman right down into the path of an oncoming train.

CCTV footage from Pueyrredon station shows an approaching metro train bearing down on the prone woman as commuters gathered around realise the danger and frantically signal to the driver to jump on the brakes. The woman appears unconscious and doesn’t seem to react at all to her terrible predicament.

Incredibly, the driver manages to bring the train to a halt in the nick of time, with mere feet to spare.

As the train is drawn to a halt, some of those watching from the platform jump down to assist the dazed woman and pull her up off the track. Both she and the man who fainted on the platform, knocking her over, were given medical treatment at the station.

