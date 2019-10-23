‘Deep state controls social media to control you’: Kim Dotcom slams Twitter for 'shadowbanning' pro-Assange tweets

Tech entrepreneur and activist Kim Dotcom has once again blasted Twitter for shadowbanning his tweets, this time in reference to the plight of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is fighting US extradition.

“Twitter just shadowbanned my Julian Assange tweets, again. You should know that Twitter is not on your side,” Dotcom tweeted, railing against the platform’s murky censorship practices.

“If you want to read my free speech and that of many other censored voices you have to visit our Twitter profiles. The deep state controls social media to control you.”

We are killing the truth-teller and journalist Julian Assange by not doing enough to save him.



Don’t just mobilize for mass protests when your fuel prices go up. Your right to know the TRUTH will be wiped out if they can kill Assange without opposition.



Fight back, hard & now! — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 23, 2019

Doctom had previously vowed to abandon Twitter and establish his own alternative after accusing the social media giant, and its CEO Jack Dorsey, of “messing with our free speech” amid claims that tweets regarding the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich were censored on the platform.

Twitter previously admitted to anti-abuse measures which limit the reach of controversial accounts, so that their tweets are only seen by their followers. Additionally, this means retweets of posts from ‘offending accounts’ will not be shown to others.

Also on rt.com Kim Dotcom proposes Twitter alternative over 'censorship of Seth Rich tweets'

Many of Dotcom’s supporters claim to have been unaware of his recent Assange discussions.

oh wow, I really didn't see any of your Assange tweets on my feed until I visited your profile. Shame on you @jack — Ekim Nazım Kaya (@ekimnazimkaya) October 23, 2019

Others suggested that he should join them on other platforms that are more conducive to free speech, especially comments critical of Western governments and tech oligopolies, while some criticized his lack of action in creating his long-promised Twitter alternative.



Like this story? Share it with a friend!