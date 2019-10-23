 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Deep state controls social media to control you’: Kim Dotcom slams Twitter for 'shadowbanning' pro-Assange tweets

23 Oct, 2019 11:40
Tech entrepreneur and activist Kim Dotcom has once again blasted Twitter for shadowbanning his tweets, this time in reference to the plight of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is fighting US extradition.

“Twitter just shadowbanned my Julian Assange tweets, again. You should know that Twitter is not on your side,” Dotcom tweeted, railing against the platform’s murky censorship practices.  

“If you want to read my free speech and that of many other censored voices you have to visit our Twitter profiles. The deep state controls social media to control you.”

Doctom had previously vowed to abandon Twitter and establish his own alternative after accusing the social media giant, and its CEO Jack Dorsey, of “messing with our free speech” amid claims that tweets regarding the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich were censored on the platform.

Twitter previously admitted to anti-abuse measures which limit the reach of controversial accounts, so that their tweets are only seen by their followers. Additionally, this means retweets of posts from ‘offending accounts’ will not be shown to others. 

Many of Dotcom’s supporters claim to have been unaware of his recent Assange discussions.

Others suggested that he should join them on other platforms that are more conducive to free speech, especially comments critical of Western governments and tech oligopolies, while some criticized his lack of action in creating his long-promised Twitter alternative

