Pope’s ‘eRosary’ tech bracelet can be corrupted by data-stealing demons

Hackers clearly have little regard for papal infallibility as they have devilishly exposed that the Vatican’s new ‘eRosary’ bracelet can easily be corrupted by data-stealing demons.

The new ‘eRosary’ bracelet was released by the Church in a bid to attract younger generations. The wearable gadget, which features 10 black rosary beads, costs $109 and is activated when its user makes the sign of the cross. It pairs with the accompanying Click to Pray app, which is designed to help people pray.

Unfortunately, tech experts have discovered that the app’s security is so weak that no amount of praying will keep a user’s information safe from evil forces.

Fidus Information Security revealed in a post on its website that a user’s account on the app is only protected by a four-digit pin, which is vulnerable to a so-called brute-force attack because it allows unlimited retries.

The application also communicates with its backend systems via basic API calls and a weakness in the code means it is possible for a hacker to easily gain an account’s PIN in a readable format.

“It looks like someone’s taken a fitness band app and bodged it together with existing code that leaves any user account hackable,” Andrew Mabbitt, founder of Fidus, told the Register tech news site.

The Vatican’s tech experts have now reportedly gone into conclave in a bid to exorcise the app’s demons.

