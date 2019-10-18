‘World of Warcraft’ down, forcing gamers out of the basement and onto Twitter

Popular online role-playing game ‘World of Warcraft’ is reportedly down, with users unable to connect to the game’s servers driven to Twitter to complain, or worse again, forced outside.

Website outage monitor Down Detector reported the outage, mostly affecting gamers in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK on Friday afternoon. Developer Blizzard Entertainment confirmed the issue on Twitter some time later.

Gamers took to the platform to demand the devs fix the problem, so they could return to a Friday afternoon questing in Azeroth.

World of Warcraft has around five million players worldwide, and these players have collectively grinded through six million years of playtime.

