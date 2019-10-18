 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘World of Warcraft’ down, forcing gamers out of the basement and onto Twitter

18 Oct, 2019 15:32
‘World of Warcraft’ down, forcing gamers out of the basement and onto Twitter
FILE PHOTO: Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne, Germany © Reuters / Ina Fassbender
Popular online role-playing game ‘World of Warcraft’ is reportedly down, with users unable to connect to the game’s servers driven to Twitter to complain, or worse again, forced outside.

Website outage monitor Down Detector reported the outage, mostly affecting gamers in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK on Friday afternoon. Developer Blizzard Entertainment confirmed the issue on Twitter some time later.

Gamers took to the platform to demand the devs fix the problem, so they could return to a Friday afternoon questing in Azeroth.

World of Warcraft has around five million players worldwide, and these players have collectively grinded through six million years of playtime.

