Turkey to halt military operation against Kurds in N. Syria, ceasefire will last for 120 hours – US VP Pence

Turkey has agreed to temporarily halt its military operation against Syria’s Kurdish-led militias, allowing them to withdraw from the country’s border, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a visit to Ankara.

“Today the United States and Turkey have agreed to a ceasefire in Syria,” Pence said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The ceasefire between the Turkish military backed by affiliated militants and the Kurdish-led fighters is set to last 120 hours, according to Pence. This time will be spent on the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the 20-mile strip along the Syrian border, where Turkey wants to set up a “safe zone.”

Also on rt.com Erdogan threw Trump’s ‘don’t be a fool’ letter in the trash – reports

The agreed stoppage of hostilities has been described as a “temporary” one. When a “permanent” one comes in place, US President Trump will cancel the executive sanctions against Ankara, the VP explained.

The process of the Kurdish militias’ withdrawal will be “facilitated” by the US, Pence stated without elaborating.

According to Pence, Ankara promised that the military operation, dubbed ‘Peace Spring’, will be stopped entirely when the Kurdish-led militias complete their withdrawal, adding that Washington supports the Turkish idea of creating a “long-term” buffer zone within Syria’s territory.

Also on rt.com House condemns Trump’s pullout of US troops they never bothered to authorize to be in Syria at all

The US delegation was not shy in lauding the “achievement,” praising US President Donald Trump, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as the “strong relationship between our two leaders.”

Trump himself also hailed the ceasefire, saying that it required a “tough love" to get the deal done.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW