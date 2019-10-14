 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protests erupt in Barcelona as citizens vent anger at harsh sentences for Catalan referendum organizers (WATCH LIVE)

14 Oct, 2019 10:25
Protests erupt in Barcelona as citizens vent anger at harsh sentences for Catalan referendum organizers (WATCH LIVE)
People march through Via Laetana Avenue during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum. ©REUTERS / Rafael Marchante
People are gathering in the streets of the Catalan capital Barcelona, to protest the sentencing of nine people to lengthy jail terms for their roles in the 2017 independence referendum.

On Monday, Spain’s Supreme Court handed down jail terms of between nine and 13 years to the Catalan officials behind the referendum, which failed to create an independent nation of the wealthy autonomous Spanish province. They were found guilty on various charges, including sedition and misuse of public funds in organizing the plebiscite.

Now Barcelona is bracing for a day of mass protests, with local students leading the build-up for what is promised to be a “Democratic Tsunami”.

Several streets have been blocked by demonstrators. Further disruptions of traffic are expected as more people take to the streets later in the day. Protest rallies have also been reported in several big Catalan municipalities, such as Girona and Lleida.

A local rail operator reported a brief blockage of a railway line by some activists.

The public anger over the sentences is shared by the province’s leadership. Catalonia’s President Quim Torra condemned it as “an act of vengeance, not an act of justice” that has no place in a democratic society, and also called for peaceful resistance to pressure from Madrid.

