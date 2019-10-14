Protests erupt in Barcelona as citizens vent anger at harsh sentences for Catalan referendum organizers (WATCH LIVE)

People are gathering in the streets of the Catalan capital Barcelona, to protest the sentencing of nine people to lengthy jail terms for their roles in the 2017 independence referendum.

On Monday, Spain’s Supreme Court handed down jail terms of between nine and 13 years to the Catalan officials behind the referendum, which failed to create an independent nation of the wealthy autonomous Spanish province. They were found guilty on various charges, including sedition and misuse of public funds in organizing the plebiscite.

Now Barcelona is bracing for a day of mass protests, with local students leading the build-up for what is promised to be a “Democratic Tsunami”.

Minutes ago Madrid sentenced Catalan leaders up to 13 years in prison. Draconic verdict. Thousands of people already start gahthering in the streets. Massive protests expected. #TsunamiDemocràticpic.twitter.com/NYHupoWtAv — Fabian Eberhard (@FabianEberhard) October 14, 2019

🌊 El jovent universitari arriba a la concentració davant la seu de la Generalitat a #Girona.



📣 Ens trobem a les 12h a la plaça del Vi.#Llibertatpresospolitics#TsunamiDemocràticpic.twitter.com/Z2V23KjNa7 — Guanyem Girona (@GuanyemGirona) October 14, 2019

Així està la Plaça Cívica de l’Autònoma. Els estudiants han sortit de les aules un cop coneguda la sentència del procés. #TsunamiDemocraticpic.twitter.com/hi0eMXwJfx — Joan Muñoz (@JoanMunozz) October 14, 2019

Several streets have been blocked by demonstrators. Further disruptions of traffic are expected as more people take to the streets later in the day. Protest rallies have also been reported in several big Catalan municipalities, such as Girona and Lleida.

Group of young protesters blocking streets, singing and chanting at Font roundabout in Barcelona. Who said young people don't care about politics nowadays... #presospolitics#Catalunya#Catalonia#Spainpic.twitter.com/wsa75VWDzS — Till Ehrmann 🌏🔥⌛ (@ehrmann_till) October 14, 2019

In front of the headquarters of Omnium Cultural, cultural organization whose president @jcuixart was just sentenced nine years in jail for participating in a nonviolent demonstration. #HoTornaremAFer#Barcelona#Catalonia#DiscrepanciaIntensapic.twitter.com/kJzKVarihE — Liz Castro (@lizcastro) October 14, 2019

BREAKING: Spontaneous protests block dozens of streets throughout Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/wmOKtPK5tw — Catalans for Yes 🎗 (@CatalansForYes) October 14, 2019

A local rail operator reported a brief blockage of a railway line by some activists.

The public anger over the sentences is shared by the province’s leadership. Catalonia’s President Quim Torra condemned it as “an act of vengeance, not an act of justice” that has no place in a democratic society, and also called for peaceful resistance to pressure from Madrid.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!