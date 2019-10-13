 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fortnite is streaming 'Black hole' for its 'The End' event and it's driving people nuts

13 Oct, 2019 23:46
A black screen with a black dot is what Fortnite has been streaming on its social media channels as its long-anticipated 'The End' event. Millions have been staring at the black screen mesmerized for hours.

First there was a map, then a meteor and a bunch of rockets nuked it and all that was left was a 'black hole.' 

The End

Well, millions willing to watch Fortnite Season 11 don't think it's the end and keep on staring in the blackness with a blue halo.

And they are sharing their frustration on social media.

There are some numbers occasionally appearing on the screen, and people are trying to make out what they mean.

Fortnite star players are getting obviously frustrated.

