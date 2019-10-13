Fortnite is streaming 'Black hole' for its 'The End' event and it's driving people nuts
First there was a map, then a meteor and a bunch of rockets nuked it and all that was left was a 'black hole.'
The End
Well, millions willing to watch Fortnite Season 11 don't think it's the end and keep on staring in the blackness with a blue halo.
And they are sharing their frustration on social media.
Me trying not to click on fortnite's exit button after 4 hours watching it's asshole
Everyone When They Realise They Have Been Watching A Black Hole On Their Screen For The Last 6 Hours.
There are some numbers occasionally appearing on the screen, and people are trying to make out what they mean.
LOL I just FaceTimed my brother and he hasn't stopped watching the black hole for 4 hours and he's using a white board to keep track of these random numbers 😂😂😂
The numbers #Fortnite— Dansen_1337 (@Dansen_1337) October 13, 2019
11 - I
146 - was
15 - not
62 - alone
87 - Others
14 - are
106 - outside
2 - the
150 - loop
69 - This
146 - was
15 - not
36 - calculated
2 - The
176 - nothing
8 - is
160 - now
65 - inevitable
Fortnite star players are getting obviously frustrated.
What @TTfue, @Symfuhny, and @cloakzy do while waiting for something to happen 🤣
we have officially gone crazy