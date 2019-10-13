Fortnite is streaming 'Black hole' for its 'The End' event and it's driving people nuts

A black screen with a black dot is what Fortnite has been streaming on its social media channels as its long-anticipated 'The End' event. Millions have been staring at the black screen mesmerized for hours.

First there was a map, then a meteor and a bunch of rockets nuked it and all that was left was a 'black hole.'

The End

Well, millions willing to watch Fortnite Season 11 don't think it's the end and keep on staring in the blackness with a blue halo.

And they are sharing their frustration on social media.

Me trying not to click on fortnite's exit button after 4 hours watching it's asshole#Fortnitepic.twitter.com/KdKmn9GYLe — Markkus99 (@steveLp_markkus) October 13, 2019

Everyone When They Realise They Have Been Watching A Black Hole On Their Screen For The Last 6 Hours. #Fortnitepic.twitter.com/RLRSgH0VVv — KayRandz Leaks & News - Fortnite (@KayRandz) October 13, 2019

There are some numbers occasionally appearing on the screen, and people are trying to make out what they mean.

LOL I just FaceTimed my brother and he hasn’t stopped watching the black hole for 4 hours and he’s using a white board to keep track of these random numbers 😂😂😂 #fortniteevent#fortnite#twitch#TheEndpic.twitter.com/VCH72yidg1 — Grace🔜TwitchCon (@pashproducer) October 13, 2019

The numbers #Fortnite



11 - I

146 - was

15 - not

62 - alone



87 - Others

14 - are

106 - outside

2 - the

150 - loop



69 - This

146 - was

15 - not

36 - calculated



2 - The

176 - nothing

8 - is

160 - now

65 - inevitable — Dansen_1337 (@Dansen_1337) October 13, 2019

Fortnite star players are getting obviously frustrated.