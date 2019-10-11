 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran confirms Iranian tanker hit by 2 projectiles, says attack resulted in oil spill

11 Oct, 2019 10:15
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tehran has confirmed that an Iranian-owned oil tanker, the Sinopa, was attacked in the Red Sea, and that the mysterious strike caused an oil spill. The vessel was reportedly hit by two missiles.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said that the tanker was “struck twice in half an hour from the eastern side of the Red Sea,” but did not elaborate on the type of missile or munition used in the attack. The incident reportedly occurred 60 miles from the Saudi port of Jeddah.

“Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state media.

The alleged missile strike resulted in heavy damage to the vessel’s two main tanks, causing oil to spill into the Red Sea.

