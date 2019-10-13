 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Xi warns any attempt to divide China will end in ‘SHATTERED BONES’

13 Oct, 2019 14:10
An anti-government protester uses an umbrella to spread a fire over Bank of China ATM machines during a protest in Hong Kong, China October 13, 2019. © REUTERS/Susana Vera
Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a blunt and unambiguous warning to any foreign actors trying to tear Hong Kong from Beijing, stating that such plots would not end well for the perpetrators.

"Any attempt to split China in any part of the country will end in crushed bodies and shattered bones," he told Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in a meeting on Sunday, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV. He added that the Chinese people would consider any outside effort to divide their country as “pipe-dreaming.”

The remarks are likely directed at Washington and several of its European allies, who have been accused by Beijing of encouraging and even supporting protests that erupted in Hong Kong in March. At the time, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful and aimed at stopping a proposed extradition agreement with mainland China. The movement has turned violent in recent weeks, with mask-clad rioters destroying public infrastructure and hurling petrol bombs at police.

