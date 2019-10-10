12 wounded after Turkish border towns shelled by Kurdish militias from Syria — media

At least 12 people have been wounded in a series of attacks on Turkish border towns, state media reported, claiming that the attacks had been carried out by YPG militias based in Syria.

Anti-aircraft missiles and mortars fired by Kurdish YPG militias based in Syria struck the towns of Akcakale, Birecik, Ceylanpinar, and Nusaybin in southeast Turkey on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported. The outlet said that the attacks injured 12 people, including two teenagers aged 13 and 15.

Fırat’ın doğusunu terör koridoru haline getirmeye çalışan PKK/PYD-YPG’li teröristler halkın kullandığı bina, okul ve hastanelere gizlenerek ülkemizdeki sivil yerleşim yerlerine havan ve roketlerle saldırı yapıyor.#MSB#TSK#BarışPınarıHarekatıpic.twitter.com/hIwUCfWfiv — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) October 10, 2019

The shelling comes a day after Turkey launched a military incursion into northeast Syria, in order to create a “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border. The region is controlled by US-backed Kurdish groups which Ankara views as terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Ankara claims that its actions will allow Syrian refugees to return to their homes. The military operation, however, has been widely condemned by the international community, including many of Turkey’s NATO allies in Europe. In response, President Erdogan threatened to allow millions of refugees currently living in Turkey to enter the EU.

