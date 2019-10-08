 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
World News

‘They have been good to deal with’: Trump lauds US-Turkey relations & trade hours after vowing to obliterate its economy

8 Oct, 2019 13:15
Less than a day after threatening to “obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it does anything “off limits” in northern Syria against the Kurds, Donald Trump said that Ankara is actually a great trading partner and a trusted NATO ally.

The US president took to Twitter early on Tuesday in an apparent attempt to soften the hostile rhetoric he used against Turkey just hours before.

“So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet,” Trump wrote.

He also lauded relations between the two countries, bragging about their – and his own – achievements, stressing that Ankara is actually “an important member in good standing of NATO.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

