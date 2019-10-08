Enormous blaze breaks out at business hub in eastern France, 100 firefighters deployed (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Over 100 firefighters and 30 fire engines are involved in tackling a huge blaze at an industrial site in Villeurbanne near Lyons, France which started early on Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported. Emergency services shared footage of the huge plumes of smoke barreling out from the building and of some of the damage already inflicted by the blaze.

Un incendie est en cours dans un entrepôt de batteries à #villeurbanne#Castaner ne doit pas encore être bien réveillé puisqu’il n’a pas encore annoncé que tout allait bien.

Ça ne va pas tarder...#Rouen#Lyon#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/TTAJZD4znA — Marcel Aiphan (@AiphanMarcel) October 8, 2019

Important incendie en cours rue bel air VILLEURBANNE, nombreux moyens du @SDMIS69 sur place, envoyez le secteur #villeurbannepic.twitter.com/48jFZdEuUt — SDMIS 69 officiel (@SDMIS69) October 8, 2019

First responders have asked people to avoid the area, but have said there are no concerns about materials at the site requiring containment. The smoke could be clearly seen from neighboring Lyons.

The site, formerly owned by transport company Alstom, is currently home to a mix of small and medium tech start-ups and related industries. Some 80 businesses and 350 workers could be affected by the fire, according to town officials.

Also on rt.com Paris police knifeman had ‘radical vision of Islam,’ anti-terrorism prosecutors say

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!