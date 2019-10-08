Enormous blaze breaks out at business hub in eastern France, 100 firefighters deployed (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
No injuries have been reported. Emergency services shared footage of the huge plumes of smoke barreling out from the building and of some of the damage already inflicted by the blaze.
#Incendie toujours en cours, moyens du @SDMIS69, @PoliceNat69 ,#erdf, #grdf, élus et @prefetrhone sont sur site.Evitez le secteur #villeurbannepic.twitter.com/YcSNLw3tkM— SDMIS 69 officiel (@SDMIS69) October 8, 2019
Un incendie est en cours dans un entrepôt de batteries à #villeurbanne#Castaner ne doit pas encore être bien réveillé puisqu’il n’a pas encore annoncé que tout allait bien.— Marcel Aiphan (@AiphanMarcel) October 8, 2019
Ça ne va pas tarder...#Rouen#Lyon#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/TTAJZD4znA
Pas rassurant #Incendie#Villeurbannepic.twitter.com/I3eNvENe3y— Emricka (@_Emricka) October 8, 2019
Important incendie en cours rue bel air VILLEURBANNE, nombreux moyens du @SDMIS69 sur place, envoyez le secteur #villeurbannepic.twitter.com/48jFZdEuUt— SDMIS 69 officiel (@SDMIS69) October 8, 2019
First responders have asked people to avoid the area, but have said there are no concerns about materials at the site requiring containment. The smoke could be clearly seen from neighboring Lyons.
Incendie a #villeurbannepic.twitter.com/PZnElYeIe9— Yves Moreau (@Yves_Moreau) October 8, 2019
The site, formerly owned by transport company Alstom, is currently home to a mix of small and medium tech start-ups and related industries. Some 80 businesses and 350 workers could be affected by the fire, according to town officials.
