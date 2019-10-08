 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Hezbollah took over Pentagon? Defense reporters baffled by bizarre glitch on TV screens showing CNN

8 Oct, 2019 00:29 / Updated 0 seconds ago
Get short URL
Hezbollah took over Pentagon? Defense reporters baffled by bizarre glitch on TV screens showing CNN
©  Reuters / Ali Hashisho;  Wikipedia
Reporters are scratching their heads following an odd tech glitch at the Pentagon, in which the name of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah flashed across TV screens tuned to CNN in the building’s press pen. Nobody’s sure why.

A number of journalists in the Defense Department press corps took to Twitter with alarm on Monday afternoon to share pictures and videos of the mysterious malfunction, some wondering aloud whether the militant group had successfully infiltrated the Pentagon. During the glitch, an image with the word “Hezbollah” in all-caps at the top and bottom of the screen, with indecipherable text and graphics in the background. 

The glitch appears to have affected more than one TV screen in the building and lasted a few minutes.  

Sleuths on social media may have already got to the bottom of the mystery, however, with some suggesting the TVs had merely frozen on a promo for the third season of CNN’s “Declassified,” a docu-drama series about the US intelligence community.

Nevertheless, the short-lived oddity did not prevent many from declaring the DoD was the victim of a hack.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies