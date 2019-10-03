 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Knife attack at Paris police HQ: At least four officers dead, suspect fatally shot, reports say

Published time: 3 Oct, 2019 11:40 Edited time: 3 Oct, 2019 13:14
Police block the street near Paris prefecture de police (police headquarters) on October 3, 2019 after three persons have been hurt in a knife attack. © AFP / Martin BUREAU
At least four officers have died in a brazen knife attack at Paris’ police headquarters, according to reports. The suspect, said to be an employee at the station, was shot dead.

The police headquarters, situated in the heart of the city, is located across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

At least four police officers were killed, according to French television channel BFM. Law enforcement sources told Reuters that the attacker was killed.

A spokesman for the Paris police has declined to comment on the incident.

The metro station near the police building has been shut down for security reasons, the city’s transport authority announced following the attack.

French Interior Minister Christoper Castaner is en route to inspect the crime scene, according to local media.

The suspect is believed to have been an administrative officer working in a secure part of the building, making it easy for him to enter the premises, a source told the Sun newspaper. It is thought that he used a ceramic knife that could not be picked up by metal detectors.

The attack comes a day after French police went on strike nationwide over an uptick in violence towards officers and rising suicide rates within the force.

