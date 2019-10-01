Finland college attack that killed 1 and injured 10: What we know so far

The Finnish city of Kuopio was gripped by violence on Tuesday after an attacker went on a stabbing spree targeting students temporarily based at a local shopping mall. Here is what is known about the incident so far.

Location: temporary college premises

The violence erupted in the Herman shopping mall in the southern part of the city. Some of its space was temporary rented by the Savo Vocational College while its campus is under renovation. The mall gave rooms to around 600 students and 50 employees of the college.

1 killed, 10 injured

Kuopio police found one dead body when searching the mall after responding to the emergency. Nine apparent victims of the attacker were also found and sent to local hospitals. The suspected perpetrator was injured as well after police used firearms to apprehend the assailant. Two people were reported to be in critical condition.

Reported sword attack

Some eyewitnesses told local media the attacker used a bladed weapon in the attack, which was either a sword or a knife, according to different sources. Some eyewitnesses cited by local media claimed the attacker could have been a student at the college.

Police identified the perpetrator as a male Finnish national. They said he was armed with a bladed weapon and a firearm.

‘Shocking, completely unacceptable’

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne responded to the violence in Kuopio on Twitter, saying it was “shocking and completely unacceptable,” while extending condolences to the victims.

Savon ammattiopistossa Kuopiossa tapahtunut väkivallanteko on järkyttävä ja täysin tuomittava. Olen keskustellut poliisiylijohtajan kanssa ja hallitus seuraa tilannetta tarkasti. Esitän omasta ja koko hallituksen puolesta surunvalitteluni kaikille omaisille. — Antti Rinne (@AnttiRinnepj) October 1, 2019

