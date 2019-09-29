‘Pretty sure I’d know if there were aliens’: Musk dashes hopes of finding extraterrestrial life

Elon Musk says there are no aliens in Area 51, on Earth or, indeed, in the entire galaxy, because he’s “pretty sure” he would have seen some signs of them by now.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO made the bold claim on stage on Saturday night while unveiling his Starship rocket prototype Mark-1 in Texas, which the company plans will one day transport humans to Mars.

Also on rt.com NOT ‘the last thing millennials will see’! US military apologizes for ‘Area 51 raid’ meme with B-2 stealth bomber

Musk made several revelations during the 90-minute talk, including his belief that Earth only has a few hundred million years left before it is completely overheated by the Sun. The most controversial statement, however, was that he doesn’t believe alien life exists.

“As far as we know, we are the only consciousness or the only life that’s out there. There might be other life, but we’ve seen no signs of it,” said Musk.

He added that people often ask him about aliens, to which he says he replies: “Man, I’m pretty sure I’d know if there were aliens. I’ve not seen any signs of aliens.”

Also on rt.com Elon Musk salutes ‘silver-tongued’ Russians who made cheeky music video in his honor… but will he come to their business forum?

Musk further dashed the hopes of alien hunters by claiming that extraterrestrial ground zero, Area 51, hasn’t played host to any alien life either. The 48-year-old said he believes the US military would proudly display any alien they had in their possession in order to secure more defense funding.

It appears the technology entrepreneur was unable to break the spirits of die-hard believers, however, who mocked the CEO online and branded him a "liar" for his dismissal.

Elon Musk talking about Area 51 memes in his speech and why he believes there are no aliens out there (in our galaxy) when he is from another planet. #SpaceXpic.twitter.com/7KIARfR8fV — #DejaVu Hour (Johnny) (@ZroHour) September 29, 2019

Elon Musk just announced that Aliens do Not exist during his Starship update! That Finally settles the debate for everyone 😉#SpaceX#Area51pic.twitter.com/xZegP513co — Jonny Nova (@VeggieGiant) September 29, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!