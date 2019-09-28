British tanker ‘Stena Impero’ docks in Dubai after being set free by Iran

The Stena Impero, a British-flagged oil tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks after an Iranian tanker had been seized by British forces, has finally docked in Dubai’s Port Rashid.

The tanker docked in the United Arab Emirates after sailing out of Iranian waters on Friday. Seven of the 23 crew onboard the Swedish-owned ship were freed earlier this month. The remaining crew received medical checks before traveling home to their families.

The Stena Impero is just now approaching the berth at Dubai, Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell tells me. Very pleased and relieved for the 16 remaining crew. This might have been a political story to us in the media but it’s been a personal hell for them pic.twitter.com/HhiKy6OeNe — Michelle Bockmann (@Michellewb_) September 28, 2019

“The crew are in high spirits, understandably. They will be checked by medical professionals once ashore, but the captain has informed us all are in good health,” Erik Hanell, chief executive of Sweden's Stena Bulk, told Reuters.

The Stena Impero was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after an Iranian tanker was detained off the British territory of Gibraltar. The standoff stoked tensions along the global oil shipping route, before the Iranian ship was released in August.

