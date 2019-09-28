 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British tanker ‘Stena Impero’ docks in Dubai after being set free by Iran

Published time: 28 Sep, 2019 17:53
Stena Impero arrives at Port Rashid in Dubai, UAE, September 28, 2019. © Reuters / Christopher Pike
The Stena Impero, a British-flagged oil tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks after an Iranian tanker had been seized by British forces, has finally docked in Dubai’s Port Rashid.

The tanker docked in the United Arab Emirates after sailing out of Iranian waters on Friday. Seven of the 23 crew onboard the Swedish-owned ship were freed earlier this month. The remaining crew received medical checks before traveling home to their families.

“The crew are in high spirits, understandably. They will be checked by medical professionals once ashore, but the captain has informed us all are in good health,” Erik Hanell, chief executive of Sweden's Stena Bulk, told Reuters.

The Stena Impero was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after an Iranian tanker was detained off the British territory of Gibraltar. The standoff stoked tensions along the global oil shipping route, before the Iranian ship was released in August. 

