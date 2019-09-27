British tanker Stena Impero sets sail from Iranian port after cleared to leave by Tehran - reports

British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz in July, has left Bandar Abbas port on Iran’s southern coast and set sail towards the United Arab Emirates, tracking data shows, according to Reuters.

The tanker was cleared by Iranian authorities to resume its voyage earlier this week. Iran’s ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad reported on Monday that the tanker was “free to leave pursuant to the completion of the judicial and legal process," however, the vessel remained anchored at the Iranian port until early Friday, according to the maritime tracking data.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW