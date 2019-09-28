WATCH flames devour 2 tankers in South Korean port, injuring 9 people

Thick smoke clouded the skyline in the South Korean port of Ulsan after an explosion rocked an oil tanker, after which another vessel quickly caught fire as well. Nine people on board were injured.

A blast occurred on board the Cayman Islands-flagged oil tanker ‘Stolt Groenland’ at around 10:50am local time on Saturday when it was docked at the South Korean southeastern port city of Ulsan. The fire then quickly spread onto another tanker, the Singaporean-flagged ‘Bow Dalian,’ which was moored nearby.

Videos from the scene show both ships engulfed in flames, with large columns of thick black smoke billowing from them.

🔴#Dünyadan



🔴Güney Kore’nin Ulsan Limanı yakınlarında Rusya’ya ait bir petrol tankeri patladı.



🔴9 kişinin yaralandığı patlamanın ardından ilk görüntüler ortaya çıktı. pic.twitter.com/gcuh6Syz0L — Biz10 TV (@Biz10TV) September 28, 2019

On the 28th in #Ulsan, southeastern #SouthKorea, an explosion occurred on a ship anchored at the port and nine crew members were injured. According to the authorities, the fire has been burned to another ship ...

pic.twitter.com/8QJs4UNiQr — Jeremy Song (@tezuma75) September 28, 2019

The burning vessels appear to be docked closely to a high automobile bridge, with the smoke pillar arching above the passing cars.

9 wounded as result of explosion at tanker Stolt Groenland in Port of Ulsan, Souther Korea. 10 Russian crew members were evacuated safe https://t.co/dmXRgcUCKB#Koreapic.twitter.com/bll6va7g7D — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) September 28, 2019

All 25 sailors from the ‘Stolt Groenland’ have been rescued. They are said to be foreigners, including some Russians and Filipinos. The ‘Bow Dalian’ crew of 21 was also rescued.

Eighteen people were injured after a fire broke out on a cargo ship and spread to another vessel following an explosion in the southeastern port city of Ulsan. Photo credit: Yonhap pic.twitter.com/w3Ot9e5qEa — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) September 28, 2019

Overall, nine crewmembers were reportedly injured.

Police have blocked off the area as firefighters are working to contain the fire. The Coast Guard has launched a probe to determine the cause of the explosion.

According to the Maritime Bulletin, ‘Stolt Groenland’ is managed by a Dutch company, and ‘Bow Dalian’ is managed by a Norwegian one.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!